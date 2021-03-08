Trinamool gears up to launch campaign in Bhowanipore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are gearing up to launch a campaign in Bhowanipore constituency, from where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is contesting the Assembly polls.



Chattopadhyay, who has been four-time MLA from Rashbehari since 2001, is contesting from Bhowanipore as Mamata Banerjee—who won from this constituency in 2011 and 2016— is contesting from Nandigram.

Trinamool workers have put up posters bearing the message that 'Bengal wants its own daughter' at every household. Party workers have put up a huge cut out of Mamata Banerjee near the intersection of Beltola Road and Sarat Bose Road and party flags in every household.

Banerjee got 65, 520 votes and won the seat by 25,301 votes in 2016 Assembly elections. Dipa Das Munshi of Congress got 40, 219 votes while Chandra Bose of BJP got 26, 299 votes. However, BJP improved its performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in Bhowanipore Assembly segment which falls under South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency, the party's incumbent Chandra Bose got 57, 969 votes while Trinamool's candidate Mala Roy got 61, 137 votes and the gap was of 3168 votes in favour of TMC.

Over the past 10 years, massive development has been carried out in Bhowanipore and its adjoining areas. All the roads have been illuminated. Problems of water logging in some pockets have been resolved.

Bhowanipore will go to elections on April 26.