Trinamool expels leader and his wife in Siliguri

DARJEELING: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled party leader Nantu Pal and his wife Manjushree.



Ranjan Sarkar, president, TMC, Darjeeling district committee stated: "8 days ago we had showcaused them. They should have answered. From today they have nothing to do with the party."

Incidentally, Pal who has been a Councillor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation since 1988 and Vice-Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority had rebelled after the name of Om Prakash Mishra was announced by the party as the candidate for Siliguri. Pal who was the Councillor for ward 12 filed nominations on Wednesday as an independent candidate from Siliguri for Assembly elections. His wife Manjushree Pal was the Councillor of ward 11.

Meanwhile, former tourism minister Gautam Deb had filed his nominations from the Dabgram Fulbari Assembly constituency on Wednesday. Mishra will be filing his nomination papers on Friday as the TMC candidate for Siliguri. "The TMC will check the advances of the party in power at the Centre. They are using various Central agencies to intimidate other political parties. However, we will not cow down to such threats," added Sarkar.