Trinamool expels close aide of Suvendu

KOLKATA: The close aide of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended from Trinamool Congress in Jhargram on Wednesday as he had campaigned for BJP before the Assembly elections.



Jaladhar Panda, former the block president of the party's youth wing, was suspended following a party's meeting at Lalgarh in which minister Birbaha Hansda, Jhargram district vice-president of Trinamool Congress Durgesh Malladev and president of Binpur-I Shyamal Mahato were present.

It has been stated that the decision to suspend Jaladhar Panda has been taken after taking the views of other block committee members of the ruling party, Trinamool Congress.