Trinamool dubs PM's I-Day speech as 'yet another drama'

KOLKATA: Claiming that Centre's 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' scheme was a big hoax, leaders of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) women's wing on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking a dig at his Independence Day speech, delivered from the Red Fort on August 15.



The TMC leaders dubbed PM's appeal to the nation to respect women as a mere statement and 'yet another drama' enacted by the former. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Trinamool Mahila Congress president, said: "It was most unfortunate that during the rallies before 2021 Assembly elections in the state, how he (Narendra Modi) had referred to Mamata Banerjee, the only woman Chief Minister in the country, who had won the Assembly election with thumping majority. He had referred to her as 'didi o didi.' It shows how little respect he has for women."Bhattacharya said: "The Ujjwala gas connection, which was given free-of-cost once, has become defunct and the kitchens run by women are now full of darkness." Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, said the Centre's scheme of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' is a big hoax. "If the PM has so much respect for women, then why is the Women Reservation Bill pending in the Parliament? It has not been passed even as the BJP has a majority in the Lower House,"she questioned.

Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, said it was the Prime Minister who had referred to other tall women leaders of the country as widows of the party. He had referred to the partner of an MP as a Rs 50 crore girlfriend. "This is how the PM has referred to women. This is not expected from the highest office of the country. He should have apologised to the nation for his past comments on women. It is just a hollow statement with no seriousness attached to it,"

Dev remarked.