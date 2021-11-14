Trinamool Congress wins big in Haldia Dock election, BJP fails to bag even a single seat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) witnessed another landslide victory with its win in 18 seats in the election of Haldia Dock Institute's Managing Committee that claimed to have brought "an end to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's control in the dock".



The saffron camp has not even managed to win a single out of the total 19 seats.

Trinamool has won 18 seats leaving only one for CITU. While campaigning for the election, Adhikari had roared of ensuring defeat of TMC in the poll. But the result has proved that the employees are with TMC.

Trinamool has accused the followers of setting up a fake panel in the name of INTTUC, the workers' union of the state's rulling party, and campaigning that it is the actual panel of Trinamool Congress. It has been alleged that the conspiracy was fetched realising that BJP would not get a single seat. "But it also paid no dividend to the saffron camp," said a TMC leader.

State President of INTTUC, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, said: "INTTUC candidates have won in the election under the leadership of our party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Our fight had become tough with BJP candidate's win in Haldia Assembly segment. No stones were left unturned to defeat us. But employees have cast their franchise in our favour".

The election of the Dock Institute was held on Friday in which permanent employees and workers of the dock had cast their votes.

There are at present 991 employees in the dock and 955 of them have the right to cast votes. As many as 751 voters exercised their franchise in the election that continued from 7 am to 3 pm.

There were five panels altogether this time supported by political parties including Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI(M), CPI and SUCI.

There were 18 candidates in each of the four panels while there were 14 candidates in the SUCI supported panel.