Trinamool Congress to hold organisational meet on June 5

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold its first organisational meeting after its grand success in the 2021 Assembly elections on June 5.



The meeting will be held at Trinamool Bhavan and will be chaired by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. All MPs, MLAs, heads of all urban local bodies have been asked to participate. It will not be a virtual meeting and held maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.

Though TMC leaders did not say anything about the subject that may come up for discussion, political analysts said four things were likely to come up for discussion.The party did not hold any victory rally despite its tremendous success at the Assembly election because of the Covid pandemic. As July 21 is approaching, Mamata Banerjee may give some instructions regarding the programme.

The state is undergoing a pandemic and was hit by cyclone Yaas. Banerjee has already asked all the MPs and MLAs to visit their respective areas and remain beside the people in distress. This may come up for discussion also.

Though Trinamool has achieved excellent results, the party has failed to open its account in two districts, namely, Darjeeling and Alipurduar, both having five seats each. The party may analyse the reasons that led to TMC's poor performance in these two districts. Lastly, many Trinamool turn coats including those who have won in BJP tickets have expressed their willingness to come back to the party. Everyone is waiting for a statement from the party chairperson in the matter. "It is an important meeting where she many announce the induction of some new faces and drop some old guards," political experts said.