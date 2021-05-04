Trinamool Congress regains most seats in Hooghly & Howrah

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has regained most of the seats in Hooghly and routed BJP from Howrah with people from all walks of life giving their mandate in favour of development and against BJP's 'communal politics.'



BJP had managed to win Hooghly Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and Locket Chatterjee became the MP. Interestingly, TMC has won in all five Assembly seats — Singur, Chinsurah, Balagarh, Pandua and Saptagram — in the Parliamentary constituency where it had trailed in 2019. Most importantly, Chatterjee, who contested from Chinsurah Assembly constituency, was defeated by TMC's Asit Majumdar who made a hat-trick by winning three consecutive times since 2011.

BJP was ahead of TMC in Pursurah, Goghat and Serampore Assembly constituency in the past Parliamentary elections. Saffron brigade has somehow managed to win Pursurah and Goghat, but had to do away with the Seerampore Lok Sabha constituency where Dr Sudipto Roy Chowdhury won by securing 49.46 per cent votes.

TMC has won 14 seats leaving four for BJP. All four — Pursurah, Arambagh, Goghat and Khanakul — are in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Madhusudhan Bag defeated TMC's Sujata Mondal Khan by only 7186 votes.

Besides a considerable increase in TMC's vote percentage, the district also witnessed how people did not give their mandate in favour of Sanjukta Morcha as it had failed to retain the two seats (Pandua and Chapdani) that it had won in 2016. Earlier, CPI(M) had won Pandua seat with 43.68 per cent votes. But, this time the Left's vote share dropped to 18.54 per cent as TMC's Ratna De Nag won by securing 45.99 per cent votes. Swati Khandoker won from Chanditala with BJP coming up in the second position despite CPI(M)'s heavyweight leader Md Salim receiving only 17.94 per cent votes. Similarly, the sitting MLA Abdul Mannan of Congress from Chapdani has also lost receiving only 11.57 per cent votes with TMC's Arindam Guin getting 50.2 per cent votes.

Turncoat Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who contested as BJP candidate, has lost from Singur by 25,257 votes with TMC's Becharam Manna getting 48.15 per cent votes.

In Howrah, TMC had an overwhelming result as it won in all 16 seats. Interestingly, the maximum number (three) of turncoat leaders contested from the district. But all three- Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya and Rathin Chakraborty — were defeated by the TMC candidates.

Rajib Banerjee in Domjur lost by 42620 votes. Dalmiya from Bally and Rathin Chakraborty from Shibpur lost by 6237 and 32474 votes respectively. Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari won from Shibpur with 50.69 per cent votes. TMC had trailed only in North Howrah Assembly constituency out of 16 in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. TMC also bagged the seat this time.

TMC also won Amta Assembly constituency, which had been bagged by CPI(M) and Congress since 1967. Veteran Congress leader Asit Mitra was MLA from the seat since 2011 but this time TMC's Sukumar Kumar Paul won by 26205 votes with Mitra receiving only 12.02 votes.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, TMC's Howrah Urban president, said: "The win has come as an outcome of the development carried out for common people by Didi and people did not like communal politics in Bengal."