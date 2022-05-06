Trinamool Congress leader found dead

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a Trinamool Congress leader at Mayureswar in Birbhum on Wednesday night.



Kazi Nurul Hasan alias Akash was also a member of Mayureswar Panchayat.

According to sources, Hasan was found lying unconscious beside the road near Kharasinpur village at Mollarpur in Birbhum. His motorcycle and mobile phone was found close to him. He was rushed to Rampurhat hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Police reportedly told Hasan's family members that he met with an accident and suffered injuries. However his family members alleged that Hasan was murdered. A relative of Hasan claimed that no major injury was there on his body. Only an injury was seen behind the head and a few fingers of Hasan's hands were broken. Police are waiting for the autopsy report.