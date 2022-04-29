Trinamool Congress delegation meets NHRC chairperson over Prayagraj incident, demands CBI probe

Kolkata/New Delhi: A three-member team of Trinamool Congress met Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi on Friday and submitted a memorandum demanding handing over the case involving the brutal killing of five persons, including a two-year-old child at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in Prayagraj, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The team comprising Dola Sen, Rajya Sabha MP, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Saket S Gokhale met Justice Mishra on Friday morning. Early this week, the team members who met Justice Mishra along with Jyotsna Mandi and Mamatabala Thakur had visited the village at the site of the incident and spoke to the relatives of the victims. The delegation told Justice Mishra that Sunil Yadav had said his wife and 22-year-old sister had been raped before they were murdered.

In its memorandum submitted to the chairperson, a copy of which was shared by the TMC on its official Twitter handle, the party mentioned the visit of its fact-finding committee and said it is a case of "mass murder". The TMC urged the Commission to issue notices to the UP Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police of Prayagraj to file an action taken report on the progress of the investigation.

Despite repeated requests, the police did not add the charge of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 in the FIR, they alleged. The delegation further claimed that the police did not arrest or interrogate the person whose name was mentioned by Yadav as the possible suspect as he had threatened his family in 2021.

Despite Trinamool Congress' demands, neither the Prime Minister nor the Home minister has said a word about the incident. Dola Sen had earlier said: "The BJP, which sends NHRC teams to Bengal whenever incidents take place, is yet to send a team to Prayagraj and this shows that the agency has become an office of the saffron party."