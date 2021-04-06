Trinamool condemns attack on scribe by BJP leader

Kolkata: In an unprecedented incident a journalist was "assaulted" allegedly by a BJP leader from Malda.

TMC has condemned the incident stating it to be an "attack on the pillars of democracy".

In a video clipping, it was found that some journalists challenged the audacity of a BJP leader to "beat up" a reporter in one of their party offices.

Though the leader clad in saffron kurta found claiming that he has not manhandled anyone, journalists present there were heard repeatedly chasing him to give explanation for beating up a reporter and even someone was heard saying that it is nit "Uttar Pradesh or Bihar" that such autocracy would be tolerated.

TMC candidate from Dum Dum Assembly constituency Bratya Basu tweeted the video.

In a tweet, Basu stated that "Attack on a journalist is an attack on the pillars of democracy! @BJP4Bengal's leader from Malda assaults a journalist. Quite aptly justifying- why India, under @narendramodi is falling continuously on the world press freedom rankings! #NoVoteToBJP".