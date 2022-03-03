Trinamool claims landslide victory in Jangalmahal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a landslide victory in the Jangalmahal.

In Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore, Trinamool Congress has established its control over all the municipalities.

The Left Front has been washed away from these areas which used to be their stronghold even a decade ago.

In Jhargram, Trinamool Congress has bagged 16 out of 18 seats.

The Left Front has got one seat while the BJP and Congress could not open their account.

"The BJP had tried to make a dent in Junglemahal in 2019 Lok Sabha and later in 2021 Assembly elections. But over the years the people have realised the futility of the saffron party and the false promises they make.

The people believe that only Trinamool Congress can carry on with all round development," said a local Trinamool Congress leadership."

In three municipalities in Purulia, namely, Purulia, Jhalda and Raghunathpur, Trinamool Congress is far ahead of its opponents.

In Purulia municipality, Trinamool got 17 out of 23 seats while the BJP, Congress and Independent candidates got 3,1 and 2 seats. In Raghunathpur out of 13 seats, Trinamool got 9 seats while BJP and Congress got 2

seats each.

In Jhalda municipality, Trinamool and Congress got 5 seats each while the Independent got 2 seats. Trinamool will form the board as one of the Independent candidates has joined Trinamool.

In West Midnapore Trinamool has retained its control over four municipalities. In Chandrakona.

Trinamool got 12 out of 12 seats while in Ramjibonpur the party got 11 out of 11 seeats.