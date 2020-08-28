Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to protest against Centre's decision on entrance exams

Kolkata: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad ( TMCP) supporters will protest against the Centre's decision to hold NEET and JEE examinations at Gandhi Statue on the organizations foundation day on Friday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to postpone the examination to ensure safety of the students in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic. She along with the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Maharastra, Punjab, Puducherry and Rajasthan held a virtual meeting requesting the Centre to final a review petition before the Supreme Court to defer the examination.

On Nusrat Jahan, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP in a tweet asked the Governor about the silence on the matter. Congress and CPI(M) MLAs have submitted a memorandum to the Governor on the issue. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual meeting to celebrate the foundation day of TMCP. Following her instructions, TMC has taken special drive to rope in fresh blood into the party. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Youth Congress president has taken up an initiative Banglar Jubo Shhakti where more than 6 lakh youths have registered themselves. Another initiative Youth in Politics (YIP) has received overwhelming response from the youths where another 4 lakh youths have registered themselves. Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed the district presidents of TYC.

As the foundation day of TMCP is the second biggest programme of Trinamool after the Martyr's Day on July 21, political experts maintained that thousands of youths across the state are eagerly waiting to listen to her speech on Friday along with the instructions. This is TMCP's last meeting before the 2021 Assembly election and the party is leaving no stones unturned to mobilize the youths.

Earlier, the meeting was held at the Gandhi statue and it was attended by lakhs of youths across the state.