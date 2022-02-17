Trinamool candidate collects damaged BJP flags, gives to cops

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the upcoming Balurghat civic polls showed her political courtesy to her political archrival BJP candidate by keeping some of the damaged BJP party flags safely and later handing over them to the police on Tuesday early in the morning.



Pradipta Chakraborty, who holds the post of district president of South Dinajpur district Women TMC and is contesting from ward no 22 initially contacted to BJP's Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar and the saffron candidate Shantanu Chowdhury who is contesting from the same ward to collect their damaged party flags over their mobile phones. After being unable to contact them, Chakraborty later contacted the Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De requesting him to take steps regarding the matter.

"It was 4 am in the morning when one of my party workers informed me that some of the BJP's party flags were lying abandoned on the road in the Sandhya cinema hall area under ward no 22 from where I am contesting for the upcoming Balurghat civic polls. After receiving the

information, I reached the spot immediately and found the flags which were damaged too. I contacted both BJP's Balurghat LS MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar and the party candidate from ward no 22 Shantanu Chowdhury over their mobile phones to collect their damaged flags from the spot," Chakraborty told Millennium Post.

When I failed to contact them, I called the SP and requested him to send the mobile patrolling team of police to take the flags. Later the police rescued the flags from the area and took them to their custody," Chakraborty told Millennium Post.