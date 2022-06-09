Trinamool: BJP has again disrespected Bengal & its legends

Kolkata: Alleging that the BJP had shown disrespect to Rashbehari Bose, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the saffron party for holding a political meeting at National Library flouting all norms.



He also criticised the BJP for showing disrespect to Rashbehari Bose, revolutionary and the founder of INA. He alleged that a placard had been put up on various mementos to welcome Nadda. "The leaders do not know the contribution of Rashbehari Bose in Indian Freedom movement. The leaders had gone to the museum of Rashbehari Bose to attend a photo session with Nadda. BJP is in the habit of showing disrespect to the great sons of Bengal." "OUTRAGEOUS! @BJP4IndiaYet again, shows their disrespect towards #Bengal and our legends. Does @BJP4India really consider @JP Nadda to be a taller figure than Rashbehari Bose? SHOCKING how no BJP leader attending the event raised a voice against such an appalling gesture!" tweeted TMC.

The meeting was addressed by BJP's national president JP Nadda on Wednesday. Ghosh said the National Library was a heritage institution and no political party was allowed to hold meeting in its auditorium. He alleged that the auditorium was booked in the name of an academic foundation but the stage was used for a political meeting.

"BJP does not have the guts to book any auditorium in its name to hold a political

meeting. It is a party that survives on falsehood and lies."Ghosh said Nadda had spread canard against the Bengal government. "In all the BJP-ruled states the law and order situation has deteriorated. The atrocities on women are going up. Nadda should oil his own machine instead of criticising Bengal,"he said adding "the country is fed up with the hate politics.