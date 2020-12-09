Trinamool begins 3-day sit-in protest in support of farmers

Kolkata: Members of Kishan Khet Mazdoor Trinamool Congress Committee, on Tuesday began its three-day-long sit-in demonstration, at Gandhi statue, against the new farm laws and demanded that the "anti-people" legislation should be withdrawn immediately.



While addressing a gathering in connection with the benefits distribution programme at Ranigunj Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dedicate the day to the farmers organising the movement in Delhi- Haryana border demanding withdrawal of the farm act.

"I had observed 26-day fast to support the farmers at Singur when their land was forcibly taken away by the Left Front government. With a heavy heart I recall those days," she said, adding: "Our party and the people of Bengal are with the agitating farmers." Mamata Banerjee will address the farmers on December 10. Though there was no disruption of traffic in the city and suburbs, Trinamool Congress has morally supported the all India farmers' strike.

Veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee said Trinamool Congress will continue its agitation till the farm law is repealed. The dharna was held in all the 341 blocks in the state. Processions were taken out across the state demanding withdrawal of the act. Thousands of party workers took part in those rallies.

Bacharam Manna, president of Kishan Khet Mazdoor Trinamool Congress Committee said the acts would ruin the farmers and strengthen the hands of the monopoly businessmen. He said: "After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took several measures to help the farmers. Their income has reached Rs 2.97 lakh annually from Rs 90,000 in 2011. Again they do not have to pay land tax (khajna) and premium of the crop insurance. The Central government has given Krishi Karman award to the state government in recognition of the pro farmer measures of the state government.