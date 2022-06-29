Trinamool bags 4 out of 6 seats in civic by-elections

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won 4 out of the 6 seats in the civic by-elections whose results were announced on Wednesday.



Saluting the voters TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Bengal voters from north to south show once again their overwhelming preference for our Ma- Mati- Manush candidates, while democracy smiles in the hills too thanks to our resolve. Salute to all!"

Congress and CPI(M) got one seat each. The by-elections were held on Sunday in ward 4 of Dum Dum Municipality, ward 29 of South Dum Dum Munipality, ward 3 of Bhatpara municipality and ward 17 of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation and in Panihati Municipality.

Bypoll was held in ward 2 of Jhalda municipality as Tapan Kandu, Congress councillor, who had defeated Trinamool nominee by 127 votes in the municipal poll which was held a few months back was murdered. In the by-election Congress candidate Mithun Kandu, nephew of Tapan was elected by 778 votes from ward 2.

In Dum Dum municipality Dipen Majumdar of CPI(M) died before the municipal election and so polling could not be held.

In ward 29 of South Dum Dum Municipality election could not be held following a court case.

In Panihati Municipality Minakshi Dutta of Trinamool Congress was elected. The seat fell vacant after her husband Anupam Dutta Trinamool Congress councillor was murdered. In Bhatpara Municipality Kanaklata Das was elected from ward 3. Banashree Chatterjee of Trinamool Congress was elected from ward 29 of south Dum Dum municipality. Tapas Ray of Trinamool Congress was elected from ward 4 of Dum Dum Municipality.

Ashok Ganguly of CPI(M) was elected from ward 17 of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation by 130 votes. Ram Chakraborty, Mayor of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation said BJP and CPI(M) had allied to defeat Trinamool Congress.

Shantanu Sen, Trinamool Congress MP said the results of the municipal poll had shown that the people of Bengal are with Trinamool and they support the development work taken by Mamata Banerjee. "People have rejected the BJP and the party has no future in Bengal," he said.