Trinamool bags 31 out of 32 seats in Chandannagar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress secured a landslide victory in Chandannagar Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Hooghly by winning 31 of the 32 wards under the civic body. The Left have managed to win a single ward while BJP have failed to open their account in the civic body.



Former Mayor of CMC Ram Chakraborty said: "Our commitment to the people have increased with the people of Chandannagar voting so highly for us. The new civic board will work in a dedicated and benevolent manner as per instructions of our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. We will work to ensure better civic amenities to the citizens." Chakraborty has won from ward 30 of the civic body.

The Left has secured the second highest percentage of votes in CMC with BJP managing the third spot. Infact in 28 wards of CMC , the Left secured the second position.

Avijit Sen of CPI(M) has won from ward 16 by a slender margin of 123 votes.

MLA Chandannagar Indranil Sen said: "There was 22 new faces in the CMC elections and all of them have won. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has undertaken a slew of projects for providing benefits to the people. The civic body has also done well in reaching out amenities to the people. The results of the elections reflect the same," Sen said.

In 2015, TMC had won in 21 wards. Two others who had contested as Independent and won later joined TMC.

The Sau family of Chandannagar has got two councilors with Suvojit Sau and his wife Rituparna both winning from ward 12 and 13 respectively in TMC's ticket. The duo had won during the last civic elections too.