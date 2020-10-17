Tribute: Pandal replaces Durga idol with migrant labour

Kolkata: Idol of Goddess Durga in the form of migrant worker has come up as the centre of attraction in Kolkata during this year's Durga Puja.

It is the Barisha Club at South Kolkata's Behala Sakherbazar that has conceptualised the theme of presenting Maa Durga in the form of migrant worker carrying her children on shoulder and walking miles after miles to reach to their native places. Lakshmi and Saraswati have been given the form of two little girl child carrying their vahans owl and duck in their arms and following the footsteps of their mother.

Explaining the same, Rintu Pal who conceptualised the entire theme said: "On the television I saw people walking miles on highways to return home amidst lockdown. So there can be no other form of Goddess Durga than that of a mother carrying her children on shoulder and walking miles for food, shelter and clothes. By watching the idols one would easily understand that a mother turned back when

enquired by someone about her destination she is heading too." Expecting a huge footfall from Monday onward members of Barisha Club has prepared a blueprint so that Covid do not spread when people visit their mandap.

Debabrata Bose, a founder member of the club, said: "We have decided to engage more volunteers and not more than 25 people will be allowed to stand in a queue at a place and thats too by maintaining physical distancing.

Hand sanitiser will be given to all visitors and it is a must to wear mask to enter the

Puja mandap". He further said that the pandal has

been erected in such a way that one can

easily get a glimpse even by passing by the adjacent road.