Tribute paid to martyrs on Balurghat Diwas

balurghat: The historical 'Balurghat Diwas' was observed on Tuesday at Balurghat Dangi Ghat and at Balurghat collectorate building in order to pay tribute to the martyrs, who took part in 1942's Quit India Movement.



The day holds significance because a group of local freedom-fighters on September 14, 1942 under the leadership of Saroj Ranjan Chatterjee participated in the British-free freedom movement.

About 15,000 inhabitants with the freedom-fighters-led by Chatterjee gathered on the court premises on the auspicious day after marching from historical Dangi Ghat and burnt the government offices, ransacked the post-office, disconnected the telephone lines, plundered the treasury-house and finally hoisted the Indian tricolour instead of British flag at Balurghat court.

Being horrified, the then Balurghat Subdivisional Officer, Panaullah who was a British representative, fled the town with his counsel and Balurghat became British-free for the whole day.

On September 15, the fugitive Panaullah returned with a large contingent of armed police force to arrest the native leaders and their followers to curb the movement.

Police force-led by Panaullah had arrested many freedom-fighters but failed to nab Chatterjee and Shailen Das.

Notably, Balurghat stood fifth in India and second in undivided Bengal to spread the 1942's Movement.

Balurghat people on September 14 every year used to pay tribute to the martyrs and freedom-fighters who took part in the freedom movement on September 14 as history cannot be overwritten. District Magistrate Ayesha Rani, Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Chairman of Mackintosh Burn Limited Shankar Chakraborty, veteran social-worker and journalist Pijush Kanti Deb and reputed lawyer Subhas Chaki were present in the programme.