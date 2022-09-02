Tribute: JU to publish screenplays of Rituparno Ghosh's films

kolkata: On the 59th birth anniversary of director, writer and actor Rituparno Ghosh, the Jadavpur University Press announced that they will be publishing a range of his screenplays in 2023.



The screenplays that will be published include 'Chokher Bali' (2003), 'Raincoat' (2003), 'Antarmahal' (2005), 'Dosar' (2006), 'The Last Lear' (2007), 'Khela' (2008), 'Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish' (2012) and 'Satyanweshi' (2013), amongst others.

The volume will be illustrated with production stills and numerous communiqués by Ghosh.

It will contain original screenplays by the director, which were translated into English over the years by his long time colleague Anjana Basu for censors, subtitles and festivals.

"It celebrates a milestone in Indian cinema and forms an essential document for film

enthusiasts and scholars across the world," the Jadavpur University Press stated in their Facebook post.