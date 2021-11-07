Tribute: Ekdalia Evergreen to rename club premises after Subrata Mukherjee

kolkata: Ekdalia Evergreen will rename the club premises after Subrata Mukherjee, the state Panchayats minister who died in a state-run hospital after prolonged illness. He had remained the club president since 1972.



Swapan Mahapatra, treasurer of the club, said a statue of Mukherjee would be installed on the club premises. In early 1970s, four community Durga and Kali Pujas had attracted attention of the people both in the city and neighbouring districts. There were Kali Puja of Phata Kesto and Somen Mitra in north Kolkata and Durga puja organised by Pradip Ghosh, INTUC leader of the Railways at Sealdah and Ekdalia Evergreen by Subrata Mukherjee. In the past five decades, Evergreen had stuck to the traditional style of Ma Durga when most of the community Pujas were pursuing different themes.Club members and locals broke into tears when his mortal remains reached his house in Ballygunge. His mortal frame was also taken to the club premises where Kali Puja was being organised.

The club members paid their last respect to the leader when his mortal remain was kept in front of the idol of Goddess Kali at the Ekdalia Evergreen pandal

A meeting to condole the death of Mukherjee will be held at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday. BJP MLAs, who had earlier decided to boycott the ongoing Assembly session, are likely to attend the condolence meeting. Mukherjee was an MLA from 1982.The associates of Mukherjee at Ekdaliya Evergreen are yet to come out of the shock. Mukherjee was cremated on Friday.

He used to come to the club every day and used to spend some time with the members every day. The residents of Santosh Garden, a housing complex where he used to reside are yet to come out of the trauma. He used to mix freely with the residents. They never thought that the end would come so early. Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim met Chandabani Mukherjee, widow of Subrata Mukherjee on Saturday. They assured every cooperation and requested her to get in touch with them in case she faced any difficulty.