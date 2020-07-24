Tribal woman assaulted

Kolkata: Medical test of a tribal woman, who was allegedly gang raped in Haroa, revealed that there are no sign of sexual assault.

According to locals, few days ago, a clash took place between two groups at Munshigheri area in Haroa of North 24-Parganas.

On Wednesday few miscreants hurled bombs in the area following which few of the people including the husband of the woman, who were reportedly targeted by the miscreants fled from their

houses.

It is alleged that on Wednesday night when the woman went out of her home in search of her husband, four miscreants abducted her and took her to a temporary room adjacent to a fishing pond and gang raped her. Later the miscreants left the woman there. Early on Thursday morning her husband returned home and found his wife was not there.

While searching, he and some of his neighbours found the woman. As soon as the incident came to light locals started showing agitation protesting then gang rape.

Later police took the woman to Haroa Hospital where her medical check up was

done. After the medical examination of the woman, concerned doctor reportedly told police that there are no sign of rape.