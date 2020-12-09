Tribal student script history, police extend financial aid

Kolkata: The Purulia District police extended financial support to Romonita Shobor, who scripted history by becoming the first graduate from the Kheriya Shabar community.

A native of the remote Phuljhor village in Purulia, Romonita graduated from Potomda degree college in Jharkhand with 76 per cent marks with honours in

History. She stood first in the college.

The district police have handed over Rs 10,000 to the girl for pursuing higher education. The officer-in-charge of Burrabazar police station, Sougata Ghosh, visited her residence on Monday.

The district police run some Shabar Schools under Barabazar police station limits. Most students who study in these schools are first generation learners.

"We are hopeful that Romonita will become a role model for other students from the community. We hope she will excel in studies," said a senior official of Purulia district police.

Romonita has exemplified that poverty can pose no hurdle to success.

The Purulia district police are also supporting another meritorious girl from Shabar community, who will appear for the higher secondary examination in 2021.