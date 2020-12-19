Trial runs of Dakshineswar Metro to start from Dec 23

Kolkata: The trial runs of Dakshineswar Metro are likely to commence from December 23.



Recently, Manoj Joshi, General Manager, Metro Railway held a high level meeting with senior Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Metro Railway officials at Metro Rail Bhavan .

"During the meeting, Joshi reviewed the progress of different ongoing Metro projects including Noapara - Baranagar – Dakshineswar extension work. He instructed all officials to expedite the works of these projects so that they can be completed at the earliest," said an official.

According to sources, the trial runs were delayed as a result of the late arrival of the Train Protection and Warning System (TPWS) from Germany due to the lockdown.

"We will conduct first trials. If everything is found alright, we will then request the Commissioner of railway safety (CRS) for the inspection," pointed out the official.

The existing New Garia (Kavi Subhas) Noapara metro route's extension to Dakshineswar was earlier supposed to start operation before the Durga Puja this year.

According to sources, work for the 3.78 km project is almost complete. With the Talla Bridge completely closed, engineers from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)—which is executing the project—are expediting the project. Baranagar station will fall between Noapara and Dakshineswar stations in the current extension.