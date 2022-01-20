Trial run of tests at RT-PCR lab in Balurghat Hosp commences

BALURGHAT: Trial run for the newly-introduced RT-PCR lab started at Balurghat district hospital, Chief Medical

Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey informed on Wednesday. Dr Dey said the lab had been set up at the 9th floor of the Balurghat district hospital's super-specialty building.

"Trial run for the newly-introduced RT-PCR lab has already started on Tuesday. The trial run will continue for three consecutive days. The full-fledged work of the lab will start once we complete the experimental run successfully,"Dr Dey said.

According to him, the responsibility of the lab has been given to a microbiologist. He will be assisted by four lab technicians and two data-entry operators, who were appointed to run the lab.

"The microbiologist was ill and that is why we didn't start the trial run last week. Now, he is physically fit and we have started the experimental run of the lab. We have also sent the swab-samples of the suspected Covid patients to Malda Medical College and Hospital to see whether the results are the same with our lab," he said. Around a year ago the district Health department had started the initial process to open a RT-PCR lab in South Dinajpur. Recently, it was approved both by the Centre and the State. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) too has approved the lab after a proper inspection.

"A sum-total of Rs 68 lakh was invested to build up the lab. The lab was officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent administrative review meeting on December 7 in Raiganj," said a health official, also adding the district residents will be benefitted for the newly introduced lab as the report of the swab-samples of the suspected Covid patients will be received within 24 hours.