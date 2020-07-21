Trial run of driverless rake of East-West Metro conducted

Kolkata: The trial run of the driverless rake of the East West Metro was conducted on Monday.



"In a bid to ensure technical glitch-free trip, driver less trail run was conducted between Salt Lake Sector V metro station and Salt Lake Stadium metro station. The operations were monitored from a centralized control," said an official.

He reiterated that under the communication based train control system the motorman only had to shut doors.

While the East-West Metro project is being implemented by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the operations of the service are being handled by Kolkata Metro Railway. However, The East-West Metro starts from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan covering a distance of 16.5 kilometres.

The first phase of East West Metro was inaugurated by Railway minister Piyush Goyal on February 13, 2020. The services are now closed for the common public due to lockdown to prevent COVID-19.