Trial run for section of Joka-Esplanade Metro likely to be held in mid-July
Kolkata: The trial run for a section of Joka-Esplanade metro corridor may begin from mid-July. The section is between Joka and Taratala, which is 6.5 kilometers.
This section has six metro stations and the deadline for its completion is by September of this year.
These trials will be conducted using non air-conditioned (non-AC) rakes, which has not been used since October 2021, after AC rakes replaced it.
The non-AC rakes will be brought to Joka depot from the Noapara carshed in the first week of July.
They will be ready for the tests in a fortnight. Initially there will be test runs within the Joka depot. Considering the results, it may be plied in the 6.5 kilometers section.
The corridor will run on the one-train-only system as the signals for the section are yet to be placed, considering the section has a tender for the communication-based train control (CBTC) signaling.
