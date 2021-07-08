Tremors felt in N Bengal; heavy rains lash city

KOLKATA: On a day when people in various North Bengal districts felt tremors after an earthquake measuring around 5.2 in Richter scale hit Assam's Goalpara, near Assam-Bengal border, the South Bengal districts received moderate to heavy showers leading to inundation of several stretches including the city.

The earthquake hit around 8:45 am on Wednesday. Tremors were felt in parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Cooch Behar. The National Center for Seismology said an area called Tura in Meghalaya was the epicentre of the earthquake. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted. According to various district administrations, tremors were felt in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur. People in some parts panicked and left their houses. They were out on the streets for some time. In another development, moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of south Bengal in the afternoon. Various districts in South Bengal including the city almost plunged into darkness in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, vast stretches in the city were inundated following the incessant rainfall. Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said it had rained more in south Kolkata than north and northern suburbs.

Jodhpur Park and its adjoining areas received 113mm rainfall followed by Mominpur which received 105mm rainfall. The areas surrounding Ballygunge received 96 mm rainfall and those around Topsia received 83mm rainfall. Kalighat and Chetla received 95mm and 89mm rainfall. There was ankle-deep water accumulated on some stretches along Chetla Hat Road, Kalighat Road. There was water-logging on Mahendra Road, South Rawdon Street. Senior KMC officials said the roads were cleared of water by 6pm.