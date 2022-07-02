Tremor felt in various parts of N Bengal
Kolkata: Tremor was felt from different parts of north Bengal late on Friday night.
Apart from the districts in north Bengal, people in Sikkim and Bhutan also felt the tremor. It was learnt that the epicenter of the earthquake was located around 62 kms away from Thimpu, Bhutan's capital.
The earthquake measuring around 4.3 on a Richter scale hit north Bengal at around 12 am on early Saturday.
No incidents of damages were reported. None were injured in the incident. People in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and some other districts felt the tremor and also an aftershock.
People in Dhupguri felt the maximum impact of the tremor.
It may be mentioned here that various north Bengal districts received a heavy rainfall for a past fortnight resulting in inundations in several parts.
