Trees uprooted due to Amphan: CM asks for report within 3 days

KOLKATA: Stating that she would not tolerate unnecessary delay in completing any inquiry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the top brass of her administration to file a report within the next three days detailing what happened to the trees that had fallen during the supercyclone Amphan.



"It's only a matter of just a few months. I want to know what happened to the trees that got uprooted during Amphan. A few thousand trees had got uprooted only in Kolkata," Banerjee said, adding that four to five agencies had got involved in it and that led to confusion. There is a need for more transparency in this connection.

Appreciating the role of the engineers of the state Irrigation and Waterways department, Banerjee said: "The performance of officers and engineers is brilliant. But the performance of the entire team gets adversely affected if the team leader does not work with honesty."

With massive destruction caused to the Irrigation sector due to cyclone Yaas, the Chief Minister asked everyone in the department with Prabhat Mishra as its Principal Secretary to work as a family and to ensure proper utilisation of funds. In her earlier meeting she had pulled up the department as embankments had got damaged within a few months through reconstruction after super cyclone Amphan.

Banerjee on Monday had announced the project "Prakritik Durjoge Prokriti Sahay" to check erosion of river banks and embankments using flora and fauna. In this connection she said that another 15 crore mangrove will be planted in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. Besides the state Forest department and Panchayat and Rural Development department, Banerjee urged the West Bengal Pollution Control Board also to be a part of the project.

Banerjee has also directed the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) to ensure rebuilding of the stalls of the hawkers as those have got damaged due to the cyclone.