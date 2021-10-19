'Treatment can't be denied due to stir'

KOLKATA: Senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have sent across a strong message to agitating junior doctors that no patients should be transferred to other hospitals without the initial treatment.



Two senior officials of the RG Kar medical college visited the emergency department and also various wards and gave a message that no patients can be denied treatment due to ongoing cease work.

The mentor group members also accompanied the senior officials while visiting the emergency department on Monday. Many interns and junior doctors had joined the agitation affecting the health services at the hospital.

The senior officials once again urged the agitating doctors to cooperate in restoring normalcy.

The junior doctors are yet to withdraw the cease work which was started on October 9.

They had started their movement with a number of agendas. They now remain obstinate to one point agenda of the removal of principal.