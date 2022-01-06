Treat Covid violations as serious offence: SEC to district poll officers

kolkata: In a bid to ensure that election campaigns are conducted in strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, the state Election Commission on Wednesday wrote to the concerned District Election Officers to treat any violations as serious offence and take action in terms of the provisions under Disaster Management Act 2005, read with West Bengal Epidemic Disease, COVID 19 regulations 2020. The SEC is likely to bring down the capacity of holding election rallies in open space from 500 to 200 with COVID cases in the state showing an upward surge. Elections in four municipal corporations- Asansol, Bidhannagar, Chandannagore and Siliguri is scheduled to be held on January 22.The SEC has imposed ban on roadshows and bike rallies during campaign for the civic polls.



The SEC has planned to hold vaccination camps for the voters who have not been fully vaccinated from January 17 to 21. There will be a nodal health officer in the four districts where the municipal elections will be held.According to sources, observers in the commission have also tested positive on Wednesday.5 of the 17 observers have tested COVID positive.

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das held a virtual meeting regarding security for the polls in virtual mode with state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP . It is learnt that Das has sought a detailed security plan from the state administration .