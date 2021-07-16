Trawler capsize: Bodies of 10 fishermen recovered

Kolkata: Bodies of ten fishermen who went missing after the trawler FB Haimabati capsized near the Rakteswar area of Bakkhali after it collided with a sea bed during a low tide.



The South 24-Parganas district administration handed over compensation to the families of the deceased fishermen.

The bereaved families received cheques and relief materials from the state Fisheries minister, Akhil Giri, Sundarban Development minister Bankim Hazra and District Magistrate, P Ulganathan.

Though two people were rescued by the fishermen of other trawlers, 10 were missing since then. Early on Thursday morning the capsized trawler was recovered and brought to the shore. There the missing fishermen were found dead inside the cabin.

The fishermen who were rescued immediate after the capsize, informed that while they were on the deck operating the trawler, other were sleeping inside the cabin.

Around five days ago 12 fishermen ventured into the deep sea on the FB Haimabati.

Amidst bad weather conditions, the fishermen were returning to the shore in Fraserganj with a huge quantity of fish. Around 5 am on Wednesday the incident took place in which 10 lives were lost.

The deceased men got trapped as they were sleeping and did not find any chance to save themselves.