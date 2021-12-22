Traveller from Tanzania tests +ve; about 440 new cases reported

Kolkata: A 45-year-old male passenger who came from Tanzania in Dubai flight was found positive on Tuesday. He has been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Covid infection in Bengal has slightly gone up on Tuesday with 440 fresh cases being reported while on Monday the figure stood at 414. State has reported 12 Covid deaths on Tuesday from what stood at 7 on Monday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,27,930 on Tuesday out of which 16,00,791 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Tuesday dropped to 1.34 percent from 1.84 percent on Monday.

Around 32,871 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday.

State has so far carried out 2,10,59,843 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:58 on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,451 on Tuesday from 7,474 on Monday.

Meanwhile, state's sixth Omicron suspect admitted to a private hospital in Alipore on Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old man who had been working in Dublin, Ireland for the last five years arrived in Kolkata on Friday.

He flew in via Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. He got admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday and his swab sample was immediately sent to the School of Tropical Medicine. The report from National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani is expected in 3 days, a senior official from the private hospital said.

As many as 451 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Tuesday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.55 on Tuesday from 1.57 percent on Monday.

As many as 19,688 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid death on Tuesday, North 24 Parganas 3, Hooghly 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 3. A total 3,32,580 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,24,960 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,535 infected cases till Tuesday out of which 3,29,217 patients have been released.

State has so far conducted 10,02,978 telemedicine consultations till Tuesday out of which 1,194 consultations were done in the past 24 hours.

Around 286 tele-psychological counselings were done on Tuesday taking the total number of counseling up to 4,64,082.Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been operational in the state.