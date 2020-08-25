Travel time in Rajdhani Exp to reduce by 90 minutes on Delhi-Howrah route

Kolkata: Travelling on Rajdhani from Delhi to Howrah is set to get shorter by 90 minutes as Indian Railways has decided to introduce push-pull traction.

"Final trial of Rajdhani rake at 130 khmph over Howrah division successfully competed under supervision of Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO). Regular operation is expected to commence after RDSO issues clearance," said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Howrah.

Currently only one train is running between Delhi and Kolkata which is the Rajdhani or 2301 Howrah – New Delhi AC special, running daily. At present, it runs at a speed of 77 km per hour and covers 1531 km. It takes 16 hours 55 minutes to reach from its source to the destination.

The push-pull traction involves attaching one engine to the rear and another at the front to pull the coaches. Locomotives and rakes have been modified for push pull operation. "There has been a continuous effort by the railways to improve the speed of the train. We have been technically upgrading all the tracks, signals, coaches, etc," added Khan.

Eastern Railway is not running suburban trains in the Sealdah or Howrah station since March last week due to nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19. However, a few special long distance express trains and goods trains are running to maintain supply of essential goods.