Travel pass for multimodal transport launched in city

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has come up with City travel passes to make multimodal transport within the city easy and seamless.



The Travel pass, an all in one transport ticket for unlimited travel in Kolkata, will be valid for three main public transport modes – trams (AC and non AC), ferries and buses (AC and non AC).

"A big advantage of the Travel pass is also the ease of not buying tickets again and again while exploring Kolkata," said Rachhpal Singh, Chairman of WBTC.

Passengers can get the travel passes (Rs 100 per person for a day) from the conductors in the buses, trams or ferry ticket counters. They can also avail it from all POS (Points of Sale) of the WBTC.

This apart, Travel pass and Tram pass will be available on WBTC website from

January 21.

"The idea behind the Travel pass and Tram pass is to make travelling in the city convenient for regular passengers and also for people who visit Kolkata to appreciate its extreme beauty especially on a tram," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of WBTC.