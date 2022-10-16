Travel expenses to England: Cops summon Soumendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The police have reportedly summoned younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari, Soumendu Adhikari for questioning on



Monday.

Adhikari was last interrogated on Friday on the vandalism of a TMC leader's house on February 28, 2021. He was summoned by the Contai Police on Friday noon. After about five hours of interrogation, he left the police station around 5:45 pm. The police have summoned him again in connection with his travel expenses during his visit to England for watching the world cup game.

Other than the income tax details for the last 10 years, the police have sought for passport, allowance received from the municipality by the former mayor.

The news media have reported that Adhikari had visited England in 2019 to watch the cricket world cup.

The police are tracing the source of the money used for funding the trip. As per news media, Adhikari's allowance as the Mayor was Rs 6000.