Trauma care centres to be set up at hosps nearest to accident-prone zones

kolkata: As a part of its elaborate plans to ensure that accidents victims get immediate treatment in the districts, the state government is setting up trauma care centres at the nearest hospitals from the various accident prone zones or black spots across Bengal.



For better co-ordination, a WhatsApp group will be created with the health officials and district police officers so that there are no lapses while transporting an accident victim to the nearest trauma care centre.

Police will felicitate a green corridor to ensure provide a hassle-free passage to the accident victim.

State government couple of years ago started identifying the accident prone zones following the instruction of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.It took an elaborate arrangement to identify areas in each district, which are accident-prone. Trauma care units in the district level will ensure that accident victims get immediate treatment at the district and sub-divisional level.

New posts are being created in the name of 'Pathabandhu' who will play a major role in checking accidents and also to ensure a faster transport in case of accidents. They will coordinate with the Health department and police. The idea

of deploying 'Pathabandhu'

was mooted by the Chief Minister.

After being prodded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Health department took initiatives to set up trauma care centres in various medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Trauma care centres have already come up in various medical colleges including RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the SSKM Hospital in the city.

Health units have been set up in the district hospitals to provide immediate treatment to accident victims. Now the trauma care units will also come up at nearest hospitals from the accident prone zones.

Banerjee had laid enormous stress on the identification of accident prone areas in districts. She also highlighted the importance of providing training to roadside

stall owners in the accident prone areas to deal with

crisis and how accident victims could be transported to a nearby hospital in minimum time.