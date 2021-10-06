Transport subsidy for inter-state trade, export of potatoes

KOLKATA: Following bumper production of potatoes this year, the state government has decided to offer transport subsidy for inter-state trade and export of the crop. The cold storages are presently stocked with huge quantities of potatoes.



The state government will offer a subsidy of Rs 100 per quintal for export to other states by Railways or by ship to foreign countries. The subsidy for transportation in trucks via roadways will be Rs 50 per quintal. The subsidy offered for sending potatoes to the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan via Railways and roads will be Rs 100 and Rs 50 per quintal respectively.

"Despite normal release throughout the marketing season, a substantial quantity of potatoes is lying in the cold storages till now even as the potato stocking period is going to end on November 31. So, there is apprehension of post harvest loss. We feel that a market intervention scheme by way of encouraging inter-state trade and export through Kolkata port will help the farmers and small traders of the state to clear their stock in the cold storage,"a senior official of the state Agricultural Marketing department said.

According to sources in the Agricultural Marketing department, about 32 lakh tonnes of potatoes are stored in the cold storage. The permission for storing in the cold storage is granted till October. There have been earlier instances when the state government has allowed a month extension for the storage. But, this time even if the extension is allowed it will be difficult for the people of the state to utilize the remaining quantity of potatoes.

Since August, the state government had increased the allocation of potatoes up to 2 kg in the midday meal allotment for every student. This contributed to some amount of release of potatoes from the cold storage.

The department has also come up with additional guidelines for subsidy of road transport for inter-state movement and shipment of potatoes to overseas markets. The vehicles carrying potatoes should have GPS tracking system.