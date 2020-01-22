Transport guide for Book Fair released

Kolkata: Transport guide for the 44th edition of Kolkata International Book Fair was released on Wednesday. The state Transport department has made an elaborate arrangement to ensure that common people can easily reach the new venue of the fair.



"Today we have released the Transport guide of KIBF for the visitors. Within the book fair venue there will be a state Transport department stall. If the visitors have any problem in connection with transport while returning home then the stall will help them," said state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, after unveiling the guide at Paribahan Bhawan II in Kasba. Transport Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Publishers and Booksellers Guild (PBSG) general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey and PBSG president Tridib Chatterjee were present at the time of release of the transport guide.

The book fair special buses will be operating from different locations including Howrah Station, Sealdah Station, Thakurpukur, Parnashree, Jadavpur and Dunlop. Adequate publicity has been conducted in an extensive manner to inform visitors from all prominent places by the state Transport department.

Operational hours for the dedicated bus service will be 3 pm to 9 pm. Officers and supervisory staff will be posted to ensure smooth operation of the service. All bus movements will be available in the Pathadisha app.

This year, the fair will be held at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake and will be open for visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm on all days. Last year, 2.4 million book lovers visited the fair and books worth Rs 22 crore were sold.

"This year there will be 400 special buses for the book fair being provided by the state Transport department. Last year, there were 350 buses," the PBSG general secretary pointed out.