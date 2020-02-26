Transport dept to waive full tax penalty if dues are paid within Mar 31

Kolkata: The state Transport department has decided to further waive 100 percent of the penalty on tax of motor vehicles, if the outstanding dues are paid within March 31.



"It has been observed that this had earlier provided a One Time Waiver of Penalty on Tax on Motor Vehicles Scheme initially for one month up to 31.01.2019 vide notification No. 5961- WT/TR/0/6M-0/2018, enabling the defaulting vehicle owners to pay tax and additional tax lying due against his/her vehicle without any penalty. As per a subsequent notification No. 934- WT/TR/0/6M-02/2018, the department had also extended the time up to 31.03.2019, allowing payment of due tax and additional tax without penalty and additional tax without penalty under the aforesaid scheme," pointed out a notification issued by the state Transport department on Tuesday.

In a similar initiative, the state Transport department has also decided to waive 50 percent of the compound fee imposed on all types of motor vehicle violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, if the payment of the compounding fine is made within March 31.

"We had earlier urged the department to waive the

penalty. We welcome the decision of the state Transport department," said Pradip Narayan Bose of West Bengal Bus and MiniBus Owners' Association.