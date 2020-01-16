Transport dept to provide trauma care ambulances to municipalities

Kolkata: The state Transport department is all set to provide trauma care ambulances to various municipalities and administrative officials from various districts, so that the accident victims can be given proper medical attention while being transported to the hospitals.



State Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to distribute the trauma care ambulances among the beneficiaries at Paribahan Bhawan – II in Kasba on January 22.

The municipalities which will receive a trauma care ambulance in the first phase are Murshidabad Municipality, Dhuliyan Municipality, Kharagpur Municipality and Kaliyaganj. Chairmen of all the municipalities have been urged to attend the programme and receive the ambulances, which would be stationed at strategic locations under the jurisdiction of these municipalities.

Apart from the municipalities, the District Magistrate of Jhargram will also receive a trauma care ambulance, which will be used for ferrying road accident victims to the hospitals.

The executive officer of Haripal Panchayat Samity has also been requested to take an ambulance on the day of programme. An additional secretary of the Transport department has also written to the secretary of the state branch of Indian Dental Association to take a trauma care ambulance from the minister.

Secretary of Alapan Club and secretary of the Rangamati Yuba Sangha Club in West Midnapore are also among the beneficiaries who will attend the function on January 22 and get an ambulance each.

After being prodded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Transport department initiated the process of distributing trauma care ambulances to make sure that the accident victims can be taken to the hospitals in the minimum possible time and adequate life support can be provided to the victims at the ambulance. Each ambulance will have a doctor, nurses and paramedical staff.

However, it may be mentioned here that the Transport department would not be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the ambulances in the future. Those who get the ambulance will have to look after the maintenance themselves.

The Chief Minister has laid enormous stress on the issue

of road safety and also instructed the police and district administration to identify the black spots along national and state highways and take preventive measures to check accidents.