Transport dept to install GPS tracking system in vehicles to check overloading

KOLKATA: State Transport department is all set to install Vehicle GPS Tracking system to stop overloading of vehicles in Bengal. The decision comes after state Transport minister Firhad Hakim conducted a meeting with state Transport secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha and senior officials at Kasba Transport Bhawan on Wednesday. "This is for the first time in India this system (Vehicle GPS Tracking system) will be installed in Bengal to trace vehicles (busses and goods vehicles). The system will be introduced in another four months," said Hakim.



The GPS or Global Positioning System is a navigation system that uses satellites, a receiver and algorithms to synchronise location. The system will trace the speed of the vehicle, load of the vehicle and movement of vehicle if outside the permitted route.

Hakim pointed out that an integrated monitoring system will also be set up at Salt Lake to trace the vehicles violating traffic rules. After six months, most of the vehicles (buses and goods vehicles) will come under the Vehicle GPS Tracking system. "We will come up with a system so that there will be no overloading of vehicles. Buses and goods vehicles will have to get connected to the system at the time of doing CF (Certificate of Fitness) at their respective RTOs," added Hakim. Installation of Vehicle GPS Tracking system will be compulsory for buses (both private and government owned) and goods vehicles. Heavy fine will be imposed if not installed. On July 31, the State Transport department had released a notification in connection with overloading of trucks.

"The state government has decided to show zero tolerance to the menace of overloading of goods in the state and to impose enhanced penalties on offenders in terms of the existing legal Acts and Rules," pointed out the notification.

In case of first offence, a compounding fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed along with Rs 2000 for each tonne of excess load. In case of second offence, a compounding fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed along with Rs 2000 for each tonne of excess load and suspension of permit. In case of third or subsequent offence, a compounding fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed along with Rs 2000 for each tonne of excess load, cancellation of permit and suspension of registration. As per the new order, even there will be cancellation of permit and suspension of registration of vehicles apart from a fine of hefty amount Rs 40,000 incase if one is caught violating the norms multiple times.