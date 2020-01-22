Transport dept introduces weigh-in-motion unit to cut down overloading of vehicles

Kolkata: The state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday introduced weigh-in-motion (WIM) unit to curb the practise of overloading of vehicles. The equipment consists of three parts – mat with a sensor, computer and printer. The maximum capacity of which is 60 tonne for any axle.



"We have officially introduced WIM today. Initially, two WIMs are being put in operation. It will be used by the enforcement authority to determine offence regarding overloading and action will be taken against the overloaded vehicles," said Adhikari during a programme held at Paribahan Bhawan II in Kasba, the programme was attended by state Transport secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Chairman of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Rachhpal Singh and Chairman of West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL) Dinesh Bajaj.

The minister also distributed sanction letters to 1,500 beneficiaries under the 'Gatidhara' scheme, handed over keys of 10 trauma care ambulances to different authorities and organisations under the Road Safety programme. This apart, he also handed over keys of 10 motorcycles to CP, Howrah, under the project for CCTV coverage of traffic in the Howrah Commissionerate area – an initiative under the Road safety programme.

"Gatidhara scheme is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and so far, more than 34,000 people have been benefitted out of it including women," said Adhikari.

The objective of the scheme is to generate self-employment in the transport sector by providing financial assistance. A person applying for assistance under the scheme will get a maximum of Rs 1 lakh to buy a vehicle.

The state government is giving Rs 1.50 lakh to women drivers who will manage the pink cabs. The state government is encouraging women to take up driving as a profession.

Adhikari also distributed cheques for payment of ex-gratia to the next of keen who died in road accidents in the state.