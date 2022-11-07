Transport department directs to move Babughat bus stand within 14 days

Kolkata: The State Transport Department has ordered for the removal of private buses from Babughat Bus Stand within 14 days. As per the guidelines, it is supposed to be shifted from Babughat to Santragachi in Howrah.



The Regional Transport Department of Kolkata Secretary on Thursday had given instruction to various mini-bus and bus owners' associations to remove their buses from the Babughat stand to Santragachi bus terminus.

The decision was taken on the basis of a court order to move the bus stand from Babughat due to environmental reasons, including pollution at Maidan and Victoria Memorial area. However, the stand for long distance buses still stands at Babughat.

A similar attempt to shift the bus stand was taken by the transport department earlier as well. The transport department in April this year had given a similar deadline to the owners of the buses which stood at the Babughat bus stand. The Public Vehicles Department, Beltola, had issued a notification on April 11 for the shifting of the bus stand from Babughat to Santragachi within 14 days. However, private operators are still unwilling to move to Santragachi, mentioning that the new terminus is about 12 kilometres away from the city and will add to their overall maintenance cost.