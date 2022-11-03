'Transmission Corridor Rule to be framed for receipt of compensation'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday instructed the state Power department to ensure that farmers or landowners receive proper compensation in cases where their land is being used to install power transmission towers and electricity lines.



The compensation for this purpose has been existing for decades but there have been instances in the recent past when farmers have claimed non-receipt of compensation from the power supply companies even after setting up of power transmission towers and electricity lines.

"There was no clear-cut rule regarding the compensation to be paid for setting up a high tension transmission network which is essential for the best quality power supply. So it has been decided in the Cabinet that a Transmission Corridor Rule will be framed for uniformity regarding receipt of compensation," a senior Nabanna official said. In the case of the land that is utilised for the installation of the transmission tower, the landowner or the farmer will be entitled for additional compensation of 150 per cent of the land price.

For the stretch of land over which the electricity lines will be stringed. The landowner/farmer will get compensation for the crop growing on that land along with additional compensation which is 10 per cent of the price of land. This will help in quick solving of issues associated with RoW (Right of Way) which is the strip of land where power transmission lines are constructed after erecting towers.