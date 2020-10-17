Translation portal launched

Kolkata: Society for Natural Language Technology Research (SNLTR), working under the aegis of state Information Technology &



Electronics (IT& E) department launched a portal for online translation

assistance.

"Translators often face difficulty in translating terminological words and phrases. This unique web portal is a step forward to solve that bottleneck. This will be helpful for professional translators, students, teachers and government officials," said an official of the IT department.

This is a part of the Bangla-English bidirectional machine readable dictionary project. The online translation assistance (OTA) has been

provided at https://translation.nltr.org

As of now, this OTA portal contains a staggering number of 28,189 bilingual (Bangla & English) terminologies from five different domains like videlicet Administration, Linguistics, Geography, Physical Science & Administrative Phrases.

The terminologies have been chosen from various terminological dictionaries published by the West Bengal State Book Board and Paśchimbanga Bānglā Ākādemi.

This site offers a search facility for doain specific terminology and domain-free terminology as well.

The unique features of the portal are its domain specific search facility, bilingual (Bangla & English) search facility, facility to add words for inclusion in future and feedback system for suggestions from the users and most importantly authenticity.

SNLTR is in the process of adding more words from other domains.