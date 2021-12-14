Transformer explodes after fire breaks out at factory in Liluah

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at a candle manufacturing factory at Chamrail in Liluah on Monday night.



The fire spread to a power house of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) resulting in transformer blast.

According to sources, the fire had broken out at the candle factory around 8:30 pm. Within a few minutes, it took a devastating shape.

Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action but the flames had reached the power house.

Within minutes, a transformer exploded instigating the flames.

Later, seven more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire.

The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team is also present at the spot to assist the fire fighters. Till last reports came in, the fire was yet to be controlled. No injury had been reported so far.