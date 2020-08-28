Transformer catches fire inside sub-station

Kolkata: A fire broke out at Sainthia Fire Station on Thursday evening. Three fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.



According to sources, the fire broke out at a transformer inside the fire substation at around 5 pm. The fire tenders reached the spot within a few minutes and took three hours to bring the fire under control. There was no injury report. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The entire Sainthia area (formerly Nandipur) is now without electricity.