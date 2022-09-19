Transfer of primary teachers suspended in state for time being

KOLKATA: The transfer of primary teachers has been suspended for the time being considering the new recruitments to be made by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in compliance with the Calcutta High Court's order on teachers' appointment.



It has been reported that the conducting of recruitment process and transfer process at the same time may lead to an obstacle in determining the vacancies.

Thus the board has decided to suspend the transfer process for the time being.

Recently, the primary education board issued notice on conducting an interview and recruitment process for 187 candidates as directed by the High Court.

Reportedly, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Goutam Pal held a meeting last Friday with all the parties involved.

During that meeting, it was decided to suspend the transfer through Utsashree for some time. On Monday, the primary education board called 187 candidates for the verification process and aptitude test at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The arrangement has been done in compliance with the orders of recruitment by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which was passed on September 5, September 6 and September 7.

The orders were with regards to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014. A total of 187 candidates had filed cases in the High Court stating that six questions in the question paper were wrong.

On September 5, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the employment of 23 candidates.